Got info on Hodgkinson? FBI wants you to call.

FBI agents investigating James T. Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old Belleville-area man accused of shooting a congressman on Wednesday in Alexandria, Va., want to hear from anyone who has any information about Hodgkinson, who died after he was wounded in a shootout with police.
The public can call the FBI’s Washington, D.C. office at 202-278-2000 or call 1-800-225-5324 (1-800-CALL-FBI) and select option 1 to report information about Hodgkinson.
Hodgkinson was a home inspector who heavily criticized Republicans and Trump on Facebook and in letters to the editor to the News-Democrat.
GOP Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana is one of the shooting victims and was listed in critical condition on Thursday.
The shooting occurred in a park where Republican congressmen were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game scheduled for Thursday night.
