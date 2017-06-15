On March 24, William Schaumleffel called the St. Clair County Sheriff because he heard about 50 shots near his home. A deputy found James T. Hodgkinson and asked him to stop shooting near the houses.
Crime

June 15, 2017 2:49 PM

Hodgkinson had rifle and handgun, purchased legally, FBI says

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

The FBI reported on Thursday that James T. Hodgkinson, who shot five people, including a high-ranking Republican congressman, at a baseball practice used a 7.62-caliber rifle and a 9-mm handgun.

The guns were purchased legally, according to the FBI.

“ATF has conducted traces on these weapons and has determined that both were purchased by the shooter from federal firearms licensees,” the FBI said in a statement.

Sheriff Rick Watson explains why congressional shooter wasn't arrested in March

St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson explains to reporters why Alexandria shooter James T. Hodgkinson was not arrested for shooting ammo in the woods in March.

  Comments  

