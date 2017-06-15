Hodgkinson had rifle and handgun, purchased legally, FBI says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case 3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa 1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper 3:51 Sex offender officiating Smithton school sports is charged 1:48 Jury convicts Tavon Ludy of killing 5-year-old on his birthday 1:48 Jury convicts Jerry Sutt of raping 15-year-old girl 1:05 Charges filed in jail murder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On March 24, William Schaumleffel called the St. Clair County Sheriff because he heard about 50 shots near his home. A deputy found James T. Hodgkinson and asked him to stop shooting near the houses.

On March 24, William Schaumleffel called the St. Clair County Sheriff because he heard about 50 shots near his home. A deputy found James T. Hodgkinson and asked him to stop shooting near the houses.