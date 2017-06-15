Hodgkinson had rifle and handgun, purchased legally, FBI says

The FBI reported on Thursday that James T. Hodgkinson, who shot five people, including a high-ranking Republican congressman, at a baseball practice used a 7.62-caliber rifle and a 9-mm handgun.
The guns were purchased legally, according to the FBI.
“ATF has conducted traces on these weapons and has determined that both were purchased by the shooter from federal firearms licensees,” the FBI said in a statement.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
