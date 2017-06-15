One killed in four-vehicle accident in Madison County

A four-vehicle crash left one person dead early Thursday morning in Madison County.
Pasqual Rodolpho, 57, of Waddell, Ariz., was killed in the crash involving a Ford truck, Honda Civic, Plymouth sedan, and a tanker truck at about 7:32 a.m. Thursday on Illinois 4 near Ellis Road, according to Illinois State Police.
Ryan Krider, 23, of Chillicothe, Ill. was driving a 2002 Ford truck southbound on Route 4 at the U.S. 40 overpass near Ellis Road, with his truck pulling a boat. Neil Vollmar, 46, of Edwardsville was driving a 2004 Honda Civic just ahead of Krider.
Rodolpho was driving northbound in an orange 1949 Plymouth sedan ahead of the tanker, which was driven by Allan Gieseking, 48, of Highland. Traffic slowed, and Krider struck Vollmar’s Honda from the rear, then continued into the northbound lane and struck Rodolpho’s Plymouth head-on. The tanker then struck Krider’s Ford truck from the rear.
Rodolpho was pronounced dead at the scene; the other three drivers were uninjured. Illinois Route 4 was closed in both directions for about six hours, and the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments