Man shot in Cahokia; victim taken to hospital

A man was shot Thursday evening in Cahokia, police say.
Lt. Damon Pipkens with the Cahokia Police Department confirmed there was a shooting and that a man was transported to an area hospital. He was alive when he left, Pipkens said, but his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of St. Christopher Drive, near St. Ann Circle.
A neighbor who said he witnessed the shooting said the man who was shot was walking down the street when passersby in a car “opened fire” at him. He said the vehicle then took off.
Another neighbor who heard the shooting said he initially thought the gunfire was fireworks.
A neighbor said he saw and heard the shooting from his house, but didn't know who the victim was pic.twitter.com/rMfTQoj1dh— Kara Berg (@karaberg95) June 30, 2017
