Crime

June 29, 2017 9:07 PM

Man shot in Cahokia; victim taken to hospital

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

CAHOKIA

A man was shot Thursday evening in Cahokia, police say.

Lt. Damon Pipkens with the Cahokia Police Department confirmed there was a shooting and that a man was transported to an area hospital. He was alive when he left, Pipkens said, but his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of St. Christopher Drive, near St. Ann Circle.

A neighbor who said he witnessed the shooting said the man who was shot was walking down the street when passersby in a car “opened fire” at him. He said the vehicle then took off.

Another neighbor who heard the shooting said he initially thought the gunfire was fireworks.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 0:35

Double homicide at East St. Louis salon
Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos