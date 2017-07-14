Belleville teens are suspects in three armed robberies in three cities

A 19-year-old and 17-year-old from Belleville are suspects in the three armed robberies in three different cities, according to Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.
Warren Collins Jr. and the juvenile, whose name was not released, allegedly held a person at gun point Thursday on Litteken Lane in Columbia during a cellphone sale. The transaction was set up on the mobile classifieds app LetGo, Rohlfing said.
The pair are also suspects in armed robberies in Cahokia and Pontoon Beach, according to police.
Columbia police officers found their vehicle on Steppig Road in Columbia, but when they attempted to stop the car, the suspects fled across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Police terminated the pursuit at that point.
East St. Louis police found the suspects at an address on Kansas Avenue, according to a Monroe County Sheriff news release. Sheriff’s deputies then arrested the men and took them into custody.
A gun was recovered from where police believe it had been thrown out of a car window.
Collins was charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, theft under $500 and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without Firearms Owners’ Identification card. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
The juvenile will be arraigned Monday on armed robbery charges, Rohlfing said.
Cahokia police and Pontoon Beach police did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
Belleville police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s department investigated two unrelated armed robberies Thursday night at the Arena Liquors on South Belt East and a Circle K on Old St. Louis Road.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
