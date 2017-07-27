Drunken driver who struck roller derby mom in front of her kids sentenced

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:27 Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case 3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa 1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper 3:51 Sex offender officiating Smithton school sports is charged 1:48 Jury convicts Tavon Ludy of killing 5-year-old on his birthday 1:48 Jury convicts Jerry Sutt of raping 15-year-old girl Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Steven Willis, 39, of Maryville, pleaded guilty in March to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of Samantha Miller. He was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday, July 27, 2017. Willis must serve 85 percent of his sentence. snagy@bnd.com

