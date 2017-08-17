Shiloh releases video of golf carts being stolen from Yorktown

Shiloh police on Thursday released a surveillance video of golf carts being stolen from Yorktown Golf Course early Saturday, and the village is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
This was the fourth time carts had been stolen from the village-owned golf course at 300 Goalby Drive this year. The other thefts occurred on March 28, July 7 and July 29, according to a news release.
Golf carts also were stolen from Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea on Saturday. On Wednesday, Swansea police released a surveillance video of stolen golf carts being driven on Adams Drive.
A detailed description of the suspects was not released but police believe the suspects are young males who live near the golf courses.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047 and ask for Sgt. Jesse Phillips or the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments