  • See the Yorktown Golf Course golf cart theft surveillance video

    On Saturday, Aug. 12, Shiloh police responded to Yorktown Golf Course for the overnight theft of multiple golf carts. This was the fourth time golf carts have been stolen this year from Yorktown. The Village of Shiloh is offering a $1,000 reward for the first source that provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department.

Crime

Shiloh releases video of golf carts being stolen from Yorktown

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

August 17, 2017 12:15 PM

UPDATED August 17, 2017 06:25 PM

Shiloh police on Thursday released a surveillance video of golf carts being stolen from Yorktown Golf Course early Saturday, and the village is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

This was the fourth time carts had been stolen from the village-owned golf course at 300 Goalby Drive this year. The other thefts occurred on March 28, July 7 and July 29, according to a news release.

Golf carts also were stolen from Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea on Saturday. On Wednesday, Swansea police released a surveillance video of stolen golf carts being driven on Adams Drive.

A detailed description of the suspects was not released but police believe the suspects are young males who live near the golf courses.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047 and ask for Sgt. Jesse Phillips or the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.

Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND

