Shiloh releases video of golf carts being stolen from Yorktown

Shiloh police on Thursday released a surveillance video of golf carts being stolen from Yorktown Golf Course early Saturday, and the village is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

This was the fourth time carts had been stolen from the village-owned golf course at 300 Goalby Drive this year. The other thefts occurred on March 28, July 7 and July 29, according to a news release.

Golf carts also were stolen from Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea on Saturday. On Wednesday, Swansea police released a surveillance video of stolen golf carts being driven on Adams Drive.

A detailed description of the suspects was not released but police believe the suspects are young males who live near the golf courses.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047 and ask for Sgt. Jesse Phillips or the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.