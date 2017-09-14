Woman who died in freezer walked in alone, activist says

Kenneka Jenkins walked into the hotel freezer alone to her death, according to an activist who has seen the surveillance video.
The Chicago Tribune reported that activist Andrew Holmes viewed surveillance video of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins’ last moments. Kenneka Jenkins, 19, attended a birthday party Friday night on the ninth floor of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, outside Chicago. She was later reported missing, and her body was found in the hotel’s walk-in freezer.
Protests and calls for greater transparency rose up as Rosemont police investigated Jenkins’ death. In response to calls for more information, police opted to show the surveillance video to Jenkins’ family, though it has not been publicly released.
Holmes said the video showed Jenkins waiting in the lobby, then taking the elevator to a lower level and wandering around, apparently disoriented. Finally, she entered the walk-in freezer alone and never came out.
Never miss a local story.
Holmes told the Chicago Tribune that Jenkins apparently was not forced into the freezer, but the family is awaiting forensic testing to see whether anything had been put into her drink. Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, told the Tribune that she planned to view it with her attorney.
The Crowne Plaza, which has dealt with several protests since Jenkins’ death, has offered to pay for her funeral.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments