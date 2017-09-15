Metro-east officers activate unified command center for Stockley verdict

More Videos 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Pause 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time BND reporter Dana Rieck's live video Friday morning from the protests after the Jason Stockley 'not guilty' verdict for the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 in St. Louis, MO. BND reporter Dana Rieck's live video Friday morning from the protests after the Jason Stockley 'not guilty' verdict for the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 in St. Louis, MO. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

BND reporter Dana Rieck's live video Friday morning from the protests after the Jason Stockley 'not guilty' verdict for the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 in St. Louis, MO. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com