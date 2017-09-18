Police have charged someone with vandalizing a cemetery. The accused is 11 years old.

Police have arrested a person they believe damaged 25 headstones in a Vandalia cemetery — and the suspect is 11 years old.
Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray posted on Facebook that his department received a number of tips and conducted multiple interviews after 25 headstones were found damaged or overturned in Fairlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The headstones had been overturned with several of them broken.
Ray confirmed that an 11-year-old juvenile from Vandalia was charged with criminal damage to property. Further details were not available because of the suspect’s age.
Ray said it was possible that further arrests were forthcoming and the investigation continues.
The city offered a $1,500 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction in the Vandalia case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fayette County Crime Watchers at 618-283-1986 or Vandalia police at 618-283-0556.
