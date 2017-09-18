Police release photos of Casino Queen robbers who shot unarmed security guard

Police have released images of the men suspected of robbing the Casino Queen and shooting an unarmed security guard, who happens to be a New Athens firefighter.
The Illinois State Police have released surveillance photos of three men armed with rifles who entered the Casino Queen in East St. Louis shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday and robbed the casino at gunpoint. During the robbery, the unarmed security guard was shot. His name has not been released.
The guard is a volunteer firefighter with the New Athens Fire Department.
Later Sunday, the New Athens Fire Department posted on Twitter that the man is out of surgery, intubated and sedated.
He was in stable condition at an area hospital as of Sunday evening, according to police. No patrons were injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP’s Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
The Casino Queen reopened Monday morning.
