ATF seeks help finding gun thieves in Missouri

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered a $25,000 reward for information relating to a case of firearms stolen from a UPS facility in Springfield, Mo.
The suspects forced entry into the facility sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to news reports. They opened several trailers and removed multiple firearms that were on their way to a federally licensed dealer.
Anyone with information about the theft can contact ATF at 800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website, or text 63975 using the code ATFKC. Tips may remain anonymous.
