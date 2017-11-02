Reward tripled for escaped Missouri inmates

The reward has been tripled for two fugitive inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail last month.
William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center on Oct. 15 by crawling through an air duct in a shower stall. More than 16 days later, they are still on the loose.
Carter, 27, was facing two counts of first-degree murder alleging that he ran over his estranged wife and her boyfriend with his car. Latamondeer was awaiting sentencing on a brutal domestic assault that left the woman in the hospital with eight broken ribs, 16 bite marks, kidney failure and a bruised heart. Both are now facing additional charges relating to their escape.
The original reward for information relating to their capture has now been increased to $3,000.
Law enforcement officials told KFVS that they have been going door to door, checking outbuildings, searching farmland and hunting fields. They have searched by air, ground, foot, boat and four-wheeler, according to news reports, and searched at least 20 barges.
At one point, the men were seen on surveillance video walking in front of the Caruthersville City Hall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 333-4101 or Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 840-9500. If seen, people are advised not to approach the men, who are considered armed and dangerous. Instead, they are asked to call 911.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
