Three people shot at funeral in north St. Louis

At least three people were shot Friday at an event hall in north St. Louis following the funeral for a teenager, according to multiple news reports.
Police responded to a shooting in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road at about 3:20 p.m., according to KSDK. Three people were reported injured, according to Fox 2 News: one in the leg and another in the chest. Further details were not immediately available.
The shooting apparently took place at the Ambassador, a concert and event center in St. Louis that holds up to 4,000 people for banquets, weddings, birthday parties and other events. On Friday, the Ambassador was the site of a funeral reception for a teenage girl who had recently died of a heart problem, according to Fox 2.
St. Louis County Police confirmed that 200 to 300 people were attending the funeral, and a dispute began in the parking lot. Police said a suspect or suspects in a white sedan fired numerous shots into the crowd. The three people injured were all adult males: two in their 20s and one in his 50s. All were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.
The white sedan fled the area. The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains “very active at this time,” police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
