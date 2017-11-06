Crime

Police seize largest fentanyl stash in Missouri history

By Compiled by Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

November 06, 2017 7:34 PM

The largest fentanyl seizure in Missouri history happened during a routine traffic stop this weekend.

A Missouri Highway Patrol officer stopped a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan at about 2 p.m. Nov. 1 driven by Angel Larar-Esteban, 27, of Phoenix, Arizona. Police reported that they asked to search the vehicle, and found 4.8 pounds of pure fentanyl, with an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

This is the largest amount of fentanyl seized in the history of the state of Missouri, according to police.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, and often mixed with heroin to make the drug more potent. Inhaling only a few grains can be lethal, officials say, and fentanyl is responsible for nearly half the drug overdose deaths in the St. Louis region last year. In Madison County, fentanyl-related deaths tripled from 2015 to 2016 even as heroin deaths declined, though the drugs are often mixed.

In St. Louis, fentanyl deaths soared from 12 in 2014 to 151 in 2016. The St. Louis Fire Department used naloxone, a drug to counteract opioid overdoses, a total of 1,900 times last year.

Larar-Esteban faces charges of felony drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child, according to news reports.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

    This video, posted by Aaron Snively, shows a man in a black shirt walk past Snively's house, turn around, run onto the front porch and take a small brown package.

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch
FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:41

FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies
Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

View More Video