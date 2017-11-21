Truck goes off-road between courthouse and administration building

Someone drove a truck between the courthouse and administration buildings in Madison County this month and caused $20,000 worth of damage.
Police, as of Tuesday, were still searching for the driver of a white four-door truck that drove through a pedestrian walkway between the Madison County Courthouse and the county administration building at about 2 a.m. Nov. 11. Surveillance video caught the truck’s path up the steps from Main Street, across the small courtyard between the building and down the steps on the other side that lead to the Second Street sidewalk.
Never miss a local story.
The truck is described as a GMC or Chevrolet with tinted windows, a fiberglass tonneau bed cover, chrome steel wheels and chrome running boards. The driver struck a bench on the way through the pedestrian courtyard, which may have caused damage to the truck. The concrete steps also were damaged, and a large planter was destroyed.
Rob Schmidt, county director of facilities maintenance, estimated the damage at $20,000. He called it an act of vandalism.
Anyone with information can contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 656-2131 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments