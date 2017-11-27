Crime

Student banned from SWIC campuses after bringing loaded gun in backpack

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

November 27, 2017 04:25 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Southwestern Illinois College student was recently arrested with a loaded, stolen gun in a backpack on the Belleville campus, according to an alert sent to students last week.

The alert, which was provided to the News-Democrat, did not name the student.

The student was arrested Nov. 20 on an outstanding felony warrant regarding an incident off-campus, the alert stated. Officers from the Belleville campus found the handgun during that arrest and took the student to the St. Clair County Jail.

The student has since been banned from all of SWIC’s campuses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

    This video, posted by Aaron Snively, shows a man in a black shirt walk past Snively's house, turn around, run onto the front porch and take a small brown package.

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch
FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:41

FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies
Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

View More Video