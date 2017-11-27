Student banned from SWIC campuses after bringing loaded gun in backpack

A Southwestern Illinois College student was recently arrested with a loaded, stolen gun in a backpack on the Belleville campus, according to an alert sent to students last week.
The alert, which was provided to the News-Democrat, did not name the student.
The student was arrested Nov. 20 on an outstanding felony warrant regarding an incident off-campus, the alert stated. Officers from the Belleville campus found the handgun during that arrest and took the student to the St. Clair County Jail.
The student has since been banned from all of SWIC’s campuses.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
