Driver busts through exit gate at new Amtrak station, police say

Police want help finding a man they say caused damage to the new Amtrak station in Alton on Saturday.
A man driving a red passenger car with Florida license plates allegedly drove through the exit gate of the parking area at about 3:49 a.m. Saturday, according to Alton Police. The car broke the arm of the gate.
Images caught by a surveillance camera show a black male in a gray hooded sweatshirt apparently trying to lift the gate by hand before allegedly driving through. Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.
