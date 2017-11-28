Former Edwardsville cop burglar to appeal guilty plea from prison

More Videos 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Pause 1:31 Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:10 Highland football coach focuses on next playoff game 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Security footage captures ex-Edwardsville cop stealing from salon Surveillance footage from Dec. 21, 2014 at Reality Salon & Spa, which captured then-Edwardsville Police Officer Brian Barker in the act of burglarizing the salon. Barker eventually admitted to a string of burglaries going back 15 years, including businesses, homes, offices and even neighbors. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on June 26 on six felony counts, including official misconduct. Surveillance footage from Dec. 21, 2014 at Reality Salon & Spa, which captured then-Edwardsville Police Officer Brian Barker in the act of burglarizing the salon. Barker eventually admitted to a string of burglaries going back 15 years, including businesses, homes, offices and even neighbors. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on June 26 on six felony counts, including official misconduct. Provided video

