Crime

One dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Louis

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 01:09 PM

One person was killed and a juvenile injured in an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Acting St. Louis Police Commissioner Laurence O’Toole confirmed that two officers were on a routine patrol on East College Street at about 12:20 p.m. when a Hyundai pulled out in front of them, spun out and hit a curb. Four people got out of the car, O’Toole said, and the officers got out of their car as well.

“One of the individuals in the car pointed a Glock handgun with an extended magazine at the officers,” O’Toole said.

The officers then opened fire, striking the man with the gun and a juvenile standing next to him, he said. The other two ran off and were still at large.

The two who were shot were taken to an area hospital. The adult was pronounced dead, and his identity wasn’t immediately released. The juvenile is 14 years old and he was in stable condition, and his mother was with him, O’Toole said.

The car they were driving was stolen in a carjacking Monday, O’Toole said, but that information was not known to police at the time of the shooting.

The officers’ identities were not released, but one was 30 years old with two and a half years of service, and the other was 29 years old with four years of service, O’Toole said. Both were placed on administrative leave as is department policy.

O’Toole said he did not know whether drugs or alcohol were involved, and said the investigation into both the shooting and the prior carjacking was continuing. He said it was not known if the men in the car fired on the officers.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

