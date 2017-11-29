Son killed and mutilated dad, then posted selfies with body, prosecutors say

A man allegedly killed and mutilated his father and then took selfies with the body, Chicago prosecutors say.
Carlton Edmondson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Carl Edmondson, who was found dead in his West Pullman home, according to ABC 7 Chicago.
Carlton had been served with a restraining order forbidding him from coming near his father only days before the older man’s death, after he had allegedly thrown a brick through his father’s window. Police responded to the house after another relative said he had seen Carlton inside his father’s house and knew he was not supposed to be there.
Carlton answered the door, police said, and told them his father was “at the hospital.” But the officers found Carl Edmondson’s body at the bottom of the basement stairs with his skull crushed and the body mutilated with multiple stab wounds. The body smelled of gasoline and a gas can was nearby.
Carlton Edmondson had allegedly posted several selfies on Facebook, grinning at the camera with apparent blood spatter on his jacket, and another where he seems to be touching his father’s battered skull, according to the Chicago Tribune. Some of the posts seemed to reference the killing, including soliciting payment for a dismembered body part, according to the Tribune.
During the bond hearing Wednesday, prosecutor Julia Ramirez read the charges, which included violation of the order of protection. Carlton Edmondson then shouted out, “The order of protection is gone. He is no longer living.”
Later during the hearing, Carlton Edmondson laughed as the prosecutor described the condition of the body, and chuckled when Ramirez added that Carl Edmondson’s penis had been cut off. Edmondson’s attorney had requested that he be evaluated at the jail hospital. That apparently angered Edmondson, according to the Tribune, and he then asked the judge if someone had “got my dad’s body,” declaring, “Imma kill him” and twice “I’m getting mad.”
After repeated outbursts, the judge ordered the defendant removed from the courtroom, and he was being held without bail Wednesday.
Edmondson has had a number of prior arrests, including petty theft and flashing his penis at police officers. His father had twice sought orders of protection against his son.
Edmondson graduated from high school in Chicago and had attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
