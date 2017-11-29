Crime

Illinois woman wins $675,000 from Lotto

A suburban Chicago woman got an early Christmas present: $675,000 in lottery winnings.

LaSaunya Jackson, of Markham, won the Lucky Day Lotto on Nov. 15. She matched all five numbers on the ticket she bought at a gas station in Harvey.

She split the jackpot with another winner, who was not immediately named. She ended up with $675,000, which Jackson said she intends to use to pay bills and to invest.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed,” she said in a statement, according to WMAQ in Chicago. Jackson said she uses family birthdays to choose numbers for the lottery.

