Illinois woman wins $675,000 from Lotto

A suburban Chicago woman got an early Christmas present: $675,000 in lottery winnings.
LaSaunya Jackson, of Markham, won the Lucky Day Lotto on Nov. 15. She matched all five numbers on the ticket she bought at a gas station in Harvey.
She split the jackpot with another winner, who was not immediately named. She ended up with $675,000, which Jackson said she intends to use to pay bills and to invest.
“I’m absolutely overwhelmed,” she said in a statement, according to WMAQ in Chicago. Jackson said she uses family birthdays to choose numbers for the lottery.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
