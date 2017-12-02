Reward offered for info on Thanksgiving Day crash in Bartelso

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information on whoever caused damage and a boil order in Bartelso on Thanksiving.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported that a fire hydrant and two vehicles were struck in Bartelso in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day, which interrupted water service and required a boil order.
Clinton County Crimestoppers has now offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information can call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at 594-4555, and can remain anonymous.
