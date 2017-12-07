Savannah Weiss
Illinois mom charged with letting toddler starve to death while home alone

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 07, 2017 12:11 PM

A Charleston woman has been charged with murder for allegedly letting her toddler die of dehydration after being left unattended for a weekend.

Savannah Weiss, 22, of Charleston was arrested after her 2-year-old son was left unattended for three days, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Police said paramedics found the child dead in the home, and Weiss confessed to leaving him in a Pack-n-Play playpen unattended from Friday to Sunday.

She woke on Monday to find the child unresponsive, police said. The autopsy confirmed that he died of dehydration and malnourishment, according to police.

Weiss has been charged with first-degree murder and was in custody Thursday in Champaign County.

