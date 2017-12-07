Officer Ryan O’Connor was shot in the head by a handcuffed suspect in a police vehicle Tuesday, according to police. He was undergoing surgery again Thursday.
Officer Ryan O’Connor was shot in the head by a handcuffed suspect in a police vehicle Tuesday, according to police. He was undergoing surgery again Thursday.
Officer Ryan O’Connor was shot in the head by a handcuffed suspect in a police vehicle Tuesday, according to police. He was undergoing surgery again Thursday.

Crime

Arnold officer undergoes another surgery after being shot

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 07, 2017 02:47 PM

The Arnold, Missouri police officer shot earlier this week was undergoing another surgery Thursday to try to save his life, according to police.

Officer Ryan O’Connor, 44, was shot in the back of the head while sitting in a police vehicle Tuesday with a handcuffed burglary suspect in the back. Arnold police said the suspect, Chad Klahs, had been searched, but he had a second gun they failed to find.

Klahs died of a gunshot to the head that police said may have been self-inflicted.

The Arnold Police Department posted Thursday afternoon that O’Connor was “still very critical” and was undergoing another surgery in an attempt to save his life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are praying,” the release stated. “We would like for you do to so as well.”

A GoFundMe account was set up for O’Connor’s family by Shield of Hope, a St. Louis nonprofit. It had raised $25,950 by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The statement also said in-person donations can be sent to Fortune Bank, 3494 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010. For more information on that account, call the bank at 636-464-9003.

St. Louis County police said these are the only two approved fundraisers for the O’Connor family.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

    This video, posted by Aaron Snively, shows a man in a black shirt walk past Snively's house, turn around, run onto the front porch and take a small brown package.

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch
FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:41

FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies
Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

View More Video