Shots fired after central Illinois basketball game

Shots were fired into a crowd outside a high school basketball game Friday night in Champaign, leaving several injured.
The Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette reported that moments after a “tense” boys basketball game finished between Champaign Central and Danville, shots broke out as fans left the gym.
More than a dozen police vehicles were at the scene, and ambulances were picking up injured people along the east side of the school, according to the News-Gazette.
It was not immediately reported what set off the shooting. Attendees were permitted to leave by 9:48 p.m.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
