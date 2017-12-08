Crime

Shots fired after central Illinois basketball game

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 08, 2017 11:20 PM

Shots were fired into a crowd outside a high school basketball game Friday night in Champaign, leaving several injured.

The Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette reported that moments after a “tense” boys basketball game finished between Champaign Central and Danville, shots broke out as fans left the gym.

More than a dozen police vehicles were at the scene, and ambulances were picking up injured people along the east side of the school, according to the News-Gazette.

It was not immediately reported what set off the shooting. Attendees were permitted to leave by 9:48 p.m.

