Lieutenant governor to honor Glen Carbon for cost-saving dispatch consolidation

Glen Carbon will be honored by the lieutenant governor as an example of government cooperation Tuesday.
The joint venture between Glen Carbon and Maryville police and fire departments and the Troy Fire Protection District to share emergency dispatch services is being included in an upcoming publication published by the office of Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti as an example of how service consolidation can save taxpayers money and improve services.
Sanguinetti will visit the Glen Carbon Police Department at 3 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate their honor and discuss the Journal, which is the first such publication issued by the office, according to a press release.
The departments entered into an intergovernmental agreement sharing services through the Glen Carbon police emergency dispatch center, which recently went through a significant renovation to accommodate the new responsibilities.
The Local Government Consolidation and Unfunded Mandate Task Force has put together the Journal, which lists 27 public policy recommendations with examples like Glen Carbon’s for more efficient government, according to the Edwardsville Intelligencer.
Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link told the Intelligencer that the collaboration was intended to save money, eliminate duplicated services and deliver more efficient emergency responses. The collaboration was developed before the state mandated consolidation of 911 centers, which further dropped Madison County’s 911 centers from 16 to eight.
