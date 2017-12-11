FBI warns of scam emails about package delivery

The FBI is warning of fraudulent emails claiming to be from Fedex and other postal carriers trying to trick people into revealing information in order to pick up a package.
The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center said that the emails pretend to be from Fedex, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. They state that a package was undeliverable, and you must click an attachment or link in order to obtain an invoice to pick up a package. Unfortunately, that may deliver a virus, according to news reports.
The FBI recommends deleting the email and then deleting it from the trash.
Anyone who receives an attempt at fraud via the internet can file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Never miss a local story.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments