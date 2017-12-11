Crime

FBI warns of scam emails about package delivery

By Compiled by Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 04:45 PM

The FBI is warning of fraudulent emails claiming to be from Fedex and other postal carriers trying to trick people into revealing information in order to pick up a package.

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center said that the emails pretend to be from Fedex, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. They state that a package was undeliverable, and you must click an attachment or link in order to obtain an invoice to pick up a package. Unfortunately, that may deliver a virus, according to news reports.

The FBI recommends deleting the email and then deleting it from the trash.

Anyone who receives an attempt at fraud via the internet can file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

