Crime

Victims refuse to cooperate with police after Sunday shooting

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 05:45 PM

Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting on Sunday in which the victims are refusing to cooperate.

Belleville police were called to a residence in the first block of North 98th Street at about 6:16 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. Two people inside the residence were found with gunshot wounds, and were taken to a local hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening, according to a police statement.

However, Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach said all parties involved, including the subjects who were shot, refused to cooperate with the investigation. A firearm and narcotics were located in the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

    This video, posted by Aaron Snively, shows a man in a black shirt walk past Snively's house, turn around, run onto the front porch and take a small brown package.

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch
FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:41

FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies
Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

View More Video