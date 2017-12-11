Victims refuse to cooperate with police after Sunday shooting

Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting on Sunday in which the victims are refusing to cooperate.
Belleville police were called to a residence in the first block of North 98th Street at about 6:16 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. Two people inside the residence were found with gunshot wounds, and were taken to a local hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening, according to a police statement.
However, Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach said all parties involved, including the subjects who were shot, refused to cooperate with the investigation. A firearm and narcotics were located in the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
