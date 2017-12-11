Skimmers found on two St. Louis ATMs

St. Louis police are looking for three people they believe put a “skimming” device on two ATMs in the city.
The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are suspected of putting an illegal “skimming” device on ATMs at St. Louis Community Credit Union at 4435 Chippewa and First Community Credit Union at 4249 Watson, and later removed them.
Skimmers work as identity theft, using electronic signals to steal personal information stored on the card.
Neither bank had posted on its site or Twitter accounts about the incident as of Monday afternoon. Surveillance cameras captured images of three men that the police believe to be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
