Crime

Skimmers found on two St. Louis ATMs

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 05:53 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

St. Louis police are looking for three people they believe put a “skimming” device on two ATMs in the city.

The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are suspected of putting an illegal “skimming” device on ATMs at St. Louis Community Credit Union at 4435 Chippewa and First Community Credit Union at 4249 Watson, and later removed them.

Skimmers work as identity theft, using electronic signals to steal personal information stored on the card.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neither bank had posted on its site or Twitter accounts about the incident as of Monday afternoon. Surveillance cameras captured images of three men that the police believe to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

    This video, posted by Aaron Snively, shows a man in a black shirt walk past Snively's house, turn around, run onto the front porch and take a small brown package.

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch
FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:41

FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies
Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

View More Video