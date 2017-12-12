St. Louis police shoot more often than any other city department, report says

In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, police gather as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. The Sept. 17 protest turned unruly when some demonstrators hurled items at police and broke downtown windows. Police said when they ordered the crowd to disperse and that those who failed to comply were arrested. Two documentary filmmakers filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, alleging their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested, taunted and assaulted by St. Louis officers. Jeff Roberson AP