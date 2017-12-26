Man accused of Belleville home invasion is arrested

A Swansea man accused of breaking into a Belleville home and tying up the resident while he robbed the place has been arrested, according to police logs.
Eric N. Davis, 39, of Swansea, is accused of entering a home on North Michigan Avenue on Sept. 16, punching the older man who lived there and wrapping duct tape around his head and hands, according to charges filed Oct. 6 in St. Clair County.
Two days later, Davis was charged with home invasion causing injury, robbery, aggravated battery to a person older than 60, and unlawful restraint. However, he was not immediately in custody, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police arrest logs show he was picked up Dec. 22, and court records indicated he was to appear in court Friday to be arraigned.
Previously, Davis was convicted of theft for stealing cash from a Circle K in November 2016 and sentenced to a year in prison. He also was sentenced to more than three years in prison on counts of aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and damage to government property in September 2012. He was also convicted of kicking police officers as they tried to arrest him and causing more than $500 damage to a Belleville Police Department squad car.
