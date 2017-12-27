Neat freak? Vacuum thief hits Target store for second time

A vacuum cleaner might not be the best Christmas present, but at least someone has paid for it.
Not so much in Shiloh, where someone has twice walked out of Target with vacuum cleaners that haven’t been purchased. The Shiloh Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page of a man caught on video stealing a Hoover robotic vacuum on Dec. 4 and a Dyson vacuum on Dec. 21.
“Did someone give you a vacuum cleaner for Christmas? Would you like to turn them in for it?” the police department posted. “Well, if it was this guy, you can.”
Anyone with information can call Shiloh Police Detective Zachary Green at 618-632-9047.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
