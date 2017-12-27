Shiloh police released this image of a man they say walked out a Shiloh Target store on two occasions with a vacuum he did not purchase.
Crime

Neat freak? Vacuum thief hits Target store for second time

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 27, 2017 12:17 PM

A vacuum cleaner might not be the best Christmas present, but at least someone has paid for it.

Not so much in Shiloh, where someone has twice walked out of Target with vacuum cleaners that haven’t been purchased. The Shiloh Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page of a man caught on video stealing a Hoover robotic vacuum on Dec. 4 and a Dyson vacuum on Dec. 21.

“Did someone give you a vacuum cleaner for Christmas? Would you like to turn them in for it?” the police department posted. “Well, if it was this guy, you can.”

Anyone with information can call Shiloh Police Detective Zachary Green at 618-632-9047.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

