Police are searching for this 5-month-old baby who was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen from a gas station in Missouri.
Crime

Kidnapped baby recovered safely soon after Amber Alert was issued

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

January 03, 2018 08:27 PM

Police recovered a 5-month-old baby who was in the backseat of a car stolen from a gas station in Missouri shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.

The baby was in the car when it was stolen from the Kum & Go service station at 4996 South State Highway 125 in Rogersville, Missouri, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The car was a 2007 black Chevrolet Impala with front passenger-side damage and a Missouri license plate reading DC43G. It had last been seen on camera driving westbound on U.S. 60.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 5-month-old baby girl, who was later identified as Carol A. Day. A later alert advised that she had been found safe. Further details were not immediately available.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

