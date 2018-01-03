Kidnapped baby recovered safely soon after Amber Alert was issued

Police recovered a 5-month-old baby who was in the backseat of a car stolen from a gas station in Missouri shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.
The baby was in the car when it was stolen from the Kum & Go service station at 4996 South State Highway 125 in Rogersville, Missouri, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The car was a 2007 black Chevrolet Impala with front passenger-side damage and a Missouri license plate reading DC43G. It had last been seen on camera driving westbound on U.S. 60.
An Amber Alert was issued for the 5-month-old baby girl, who was later identified as Carol A. Day. A later alert advised that she had been found safe. Further details were not immediately available.
Amber alert is out for the stolen car and the baby. pic.twitter.com/9U2CIfY4Oi— GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) January 4, 2018
