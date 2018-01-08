Carterville man arrested with AR-15 and body armor at apartment complex

A southern Illinois man was arrested wearing body armor and carrying a firearm around his apartment complex after neighbors called 911.
Gregory Martin, 23, of Carterville was arrested after Carterville police were called to an apartment complex reporting Martin was walking around the complex with an AR-15 rifle shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police Chief Heather Reno said that the incident was not related to an altercation that they know of, but that he appeared to be preparing for something. He had interacted with a neighbor and did not threaten them, but they were scared and called 911.
When police arrived at the complex, Martin came out of his apartment armed and wearing a green Army helmet and ballistic vest, and his weapon was not pointed at the ground, Reno said. Aiming a weapon in the vicinity of the police officers constitutes aggravated assault, she said.
“He wasn’t just carrying around a rifle; he was wearing an army helmet and flak vest,” Reno said. “He appeared to be planning harm to someone.” Reno said they do not know what that purpose might have been.
“He appeared as if he were ready to go to war,” Reno said.
However, Martin then complied with police instructions and did not resist arrest, she said.
Martin has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of body armor, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody in the Williamson County Jail.
Reno said Martin did have a FOID card, but that the legal way to transport an AR-15 in Illinois is unloaded and in a case.
