O'Fallon woman sentenced for stealing multiple checks from boyfriend's grandmother

An O'Fallon woman with five previous theft convictions was sentenced to prison for stealing money from an elderly woman by taking control of her bank checks.
Jessica Hart, 32, was dating 88-year-old Rhoda Rowe's grandson and was living in Rowe's home when she took control over Rowe's checkbook and used it to withdraw money from her account.
Hart will spent up to 3.5 years in prison after she was convicted of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Hart pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday. An additional charge of theft was dismissed as a part of the plea deal.
She was found unfit to stand trial in June 2017, then was found to be fit in December 2017 after receiving treatment, according to court records.
Hart was convicted of prostitution and trespassing in 2016, and was sentenced to court supervision and community service.
In 2012, she was sentenced to intensive probation for theft, then when she violated her probation less than two months later, was sentenced to 10 days in jail. She violated her probation multiple more times, then was sentenced to a year in prison after the court deemed her probation performance unsatisfactory.
She was also convicted of theft in 2007, twice in 2008 and in 2009.
