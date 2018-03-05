Cahokia man with revoked license leads police on chase through levee, I-255

A Cahokia man led police on a chase across the metro-east Saturday night, leading to an arrest and three charges.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Department deputies saw Frankie Hook, 37, driving all over the road, crossing into the wrong lane and onto the shoulder of the road outside Millstadt on Illinois 163. Deputies tried to stop him, but Hook sped up and refused to stop, according to a news release.
Ignoring all stop signs at intersections, police said Hook continued to drive, going from Saeger Road to Triple Lakes Road to Wagner Road and Imbs Station Road. Turning onto Mullins Road, Hook quickly turned off the road into a field behind the tree line before turning back to the road, traveling through a field toward the levee.
Hook drove his car through the mud, and climbed the levee and continued to flee, according to the release. Columbia and Dupo officers joined the chase as Hook went down the levee toward Illinois 3 and Interstate 255 southbound in Cahokia.
The car crossed the center median, traveling south in the northbound lane on the shoulder of the road. Police stayed on the correct side of the road during the pursuit, according to the release.
Hook lost control of the car and went into a ditch at the Illinois 3 and I-255 split toward Columbia, according to the release. He was taken into custody by Cahokia officers. No one was injured during the chase.
Police did not believe that Hook was under the influence, and had been "driving extremely reckless with disregard for others simply to avoid arrest."
He was charged Monday with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving with a revoked license and resisting arrest.
