East St. Louis man charged with stabbing man in head, chest

An East St. Louis man was charged with stabbing and wounding another man in late February.
Reginald Bush, 43, allegedly stabbing Edward Moore in the head and chest with a knife Feb. 20, according to charging documents filed Friday. The stabbing took place at the Gateway Market on State Street in East St. Louis.
Bush was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, and remained in the St. Clair County Jail as of Tuesday night. His bail was set at $351,000.
Bush has five other charges pending in St. Clair County, three traffic violations, aggravated assault using a deadly weapon or rifle and disorderly conduct. The assault and disorderly conduct charges are both misdemeanors and stem from Fairview Heights.
He was convicted of battery causing bodily harm in October 2017 and was sentenced to 16 days in prison. He was convicted of assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in March and June of 2017, and was found to be not guilty, but mentally ill of aggravated battery in 2013 and was sent to receive treatment, in custody of the Illinois Department of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities.
In 2000, he was convicted of aggravated battery and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. He was sentenced to six months of court supervision after a 1997 assault charge.
