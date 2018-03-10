Crime

Man arrested in Cahokia led police on car chase to St. Louis and back

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

March 10, 2018 04:24 PM

Dupo police on Saturday chased a suspect who fled into the Soulard neighborhood of South St. Louis, then drove back into Illinois, where he crashed off Calvin Boulevard in Cahokia and was captured after a 15-minute manhunt, police said.

The suspect’s name had not been released as of Saturday afternoon because charges have not yet been filed in the pursuit, which started at 1:42 p.m.

Dupo police Chief Kevin Smith said he was gathering details about the chase Saturday afternoon, including why the pursuit began.

