Man arrested in Cahokia led police on car chase to St. Louis and back

Dupo police on Saturday chased a suspect who fled into the Soulard neighborhood of South St. Louis, then drove back into Illinois, where he crashed off Calvin Boulevard in Cahokia and was captured after a 15-minute manhunt, police said.
The suspect’s name had not been released as of Saturday afternoon because charges have not yet been filed in the pursuit, which started at 1:42 p.m.
Dupo police Chief Kevin Smith said he was gathering details about the chase Saturday afternoon, including why the pursuit began.
Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Comments