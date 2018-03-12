Fairview Heights man charged in bi-state police chase ending in Cahokia crash

A Fairview Heights man was charged with fleeing and resisting an officer in a high speed chase from Cahokia into St. Louis on Saturday.
Police say Ryan A. Obermiller, 23, led officers on a chase into South St. Louis and back into Illinois where he crashed off Calvin Boulevard in Cahokia. Obermiller was arrested after a 15-minute manhunt.
Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said the pursuit began about 1:42 p.m. after a Dupo officer received a call in reference to a reckless driver who had allegedly run several cars off the road while driving at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect failed to pull over.
Obermiller was in St. Clair County Jail as of Monday morning with a bail of $40,000. He was charged with fleeing, eluding and resisting a police officer.
