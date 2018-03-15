Two arrested in connection with Monroe County burglaries

Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in Monroe County.
The Monroe County Sherifff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that it had arrested two people who were suspects in multiple burglaries and thefts around the Hecker are.
Anyone who lives in the Hecker area is asked to check sheds for any items that might be missing.
The names of the two suspects were not released Thursday.
Both were in custody at the Monroe County jail as of Thursday evening. Charges will be presented Friday to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office.
