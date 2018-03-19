'Armed and dangerous' man who shot 3 may be headed to Southern Illinois, police say

A gunman who police say shot three people in Taylorville on Monday, including a 13-year-old girl, may be headed to Southern Illinois.
Police believe 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy shot three family members about 5 a.m. Monday, according to a WAND report. He had not been located as of Monday afternoon and was last seen driving a white 1996 GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with Illinois plates 2363510B.
Police say Kennedy should be considered armed and dangerous and may be headed to Southern Illinois, according to a press release.
The three people who were shot were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions were unknown.
Never miss a local story.
At least one of the people shot has a valid order of protection against Kennedy and, according to Taylorville Police, "this has been an ongoing domestic violence situation." Kennedy was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with violating an order of protection.
The Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and several other outside agencies are assisting with the investigation.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments