Man strikes Caseyville squad car 3 times while fleeing officer, police say

A St. Louis man fled the scene of an altercation and struck a Caseyville police squad car, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the Caseyville Community Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday on a report of multiple people in an altercation, three of whom had weapons, according to a Caseyville police news release. Dispatch told police that shots had possibly been fired.
One of the subjects fled the scene once police arrived, and as the officer chased him, he rammed into the officer's patrol car, according to the news release. The officer pursued the subject down Illinois 157 and onto St. Clair Avenue.
The subject struck the patrol car twice more, then the officer blocked him in on St. Clair Avenue at Estate's View Drive, according to the release.
No one was injured, and the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Ochoa, was taken into custody. Gonzalez-Ochoa was charged Monday with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, criminal damage to government property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
His bail was set at $100,000, and as of Monday night he remained in the St. Clair County Jail.
Gonzalez-Ochoa was convicted in 2016 for criminal damage to property, and he was sentenced to two years of probation and anger management.
