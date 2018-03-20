Edwardsville family law attorney charged with DUI, striking police car after pursuit

An Edwardsville family law attorney was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and striking a deputy patrol's vehicle on Interstate 70 in Bond County.
Heather L. Biagi faces 10 charges after police say she drove into Bond County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Nicoson's car when he attempted to pull her over for reckless driving.
Biagi's charges include DUI, fleeing from a police officer, assault with a vehicle and damage to government property.
The 39-year-old woman is an associate attorney at Cordell & Cordell, a firm that represents men in divorce cases and has locations in Belleville and Edwardsville.
According to Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh, Biagi continued driving after Nicoson turned on his lights, signaling for her to pull over near mile marker 36 on Saturday night.
Biagi did not stop and instead got off the interstate at Exit 41, running a stop sign onto an overpass, Leitschuh said. Once on the overpass, she slowed and tried to turn around.
Leitschuh said Nicoson positioned his vehicle in Biagi's path in order to stop her car. She continued driving, hitting the front passenger side of his vehicle at a low rate of speed. Nicoson and Biagi were not injured.
Biagi was taken into custody with a bail of $5,000. She posted bond and her first court appearance is set for May 14.
