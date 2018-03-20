Men charged with robbing St. Louis alderwoman are from Southern Illinois, police say

The two men accused of robbing a St. Louis alderwoman at gunpoint are from East St. Louis and Cahokia, according to police.
Police say 20-year-old Candree Akins and 22-year-old Dinish Watson approached Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia at her home Sunday and demanded she and a friend hand over their valuables, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Both men reportedly had guns and took Ingrassia's phone and $20 from the friend.
Ingrassia called police and used an app to track her phone and the two men. When police arrested Akins and Watson, Watson had a pistol and Ingrassia's phone on him, police said. A second gun was found in the car, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Akins and Watson are from Cahokia and East St. Louis, respectively, police said. Both were charged Monday with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, according to court records.
Never miss a local story.
Ingrassia told the Post-Dispatch that she was relieved the men didn't try to go into her house because her children were there.
Comments