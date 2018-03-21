Crime

DeKalb County man sentenced for grabbing Muslim woman's headscarf

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

March 21, 2018 01:38 PM

A 70-year-old DeKalb County man was sentenced to two years of court supervision for his role in an attack on a Muslim woman at a Walmart store.

Police say Michael E. Dickey, of Sycamore, yelled at a Muslim woman and tried to remove her headscarf in November at a Walmart in Sycamore. She had been trying to record a video of his actions with her phone.

Dickey pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. In exchange for the plea, two counts of a hate crime and battery were dropped., according to The Daily Chronicle. In addition, Dickey may not have any contact with the victim.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

