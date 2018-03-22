Red Bud man pleads guilty to producing child porn

A Red Bud man has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.
Michael B. Stephens Jr., 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of production of child pornography. An investigation in 2016 revealed that Stephens used cellphones and tablets to record himself engaging in sex with an underage girl on at least 25 occasions.
Stephens faces 15 to 60 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000 and five years of supervised release after his sentence. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. June 29.
