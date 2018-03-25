Breese police still seeking SUV from hit-and-run accident

Breese police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that rear-ended another car and fled the scene Thursday night.
The dark green or gray SUV and a 2016 black Chevrolet coupe were both traveling westbound on Old U.S. 50 near St. Rose Road at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday when the coupe slowed for an upcoming stop sign and the SUV rear-ended it, according to Breese Police Chief Robert Fix.
The SUV then took off, Fix said. While no one was injured in the accident, the coupe had at least $1,500 worth of damage, he said.
The SUV was last seen heading west on Old U.S. Highway 50, in the vicinity of the Breese Journal offices, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information can call the Breese Police Department at 618-526-7226.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
