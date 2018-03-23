Former East St. Louis man gets 5 years in prison for possession of three spent bullet shells

A former East St. Louis resident will spend up to five years in prison for possession of three shell casings.
William Stepney, 29, formerly a resident of East St. Louis, was sentenced on Friday to 60 months in prison and three years’ supervised release on a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Stepney was arrested following a police investigation of a shooting on Jan. 10, 2017. Video surveillance at the intersection of 11th and Bond avenues recorded multiple gunshots fired from a red Dodge Charger that Stepney drove. Multiple spent casings were found at the intersection, and three were found in the car Stepney was driving.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stepney confessed to firing a 9mm handgun at another car. He had a previous conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
