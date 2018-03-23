Decatur coach charged with sending nude photos to 14-year-old student

A softball and basketball coach in the Decatur school district is accused of sending nude photos to a student.
Matthew Krause, 26, has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. Police told WAND that a 14-year-old girl in the Decatur school district told her school resource officer that a coach had sent her nude photos.
Police said the investigation led to Krause, who worked as a softball coach at Eisenhower High School and an eighth-grade basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the Decatur Herald & Review.
Krause’s Facebook page lists him as single and a graduate of Mount Zion High School.
Never miss a local story.
School officials issued a statement but said they could not provide further details on the incident due to the ongoing investigation. An internal investigation also is underway, they said.
Krause remains in custody in the Macon County Jail.
Comments